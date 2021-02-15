These banks are Shortlisted for Privatisation, Read to find out more!

COVID-19 Updates World 109,459,931 World Confirmed: 109,459,931 Active: 25,345,035 Recovered: 81,701,971 Death: 2,412,925

USA 28,262,207 USA Confirmed: 28,262,207 Active: 9,540,347 Recovered: 18,224,685 Death: 497,175

India 10,916,589 India Confirmed: 10,916,589 Active: 139,605 Recovered: 10,621,220 Death: 155,764

Brazil 9,834,513 Brazil Confirmed: 9,834,513 Active: 849,795 Recovered: 8,745,424 Death: 239,294

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,038,078 UK Confirmed: 4,038,078 Active: 1,760,397 Recovered: 2,160,515 Death: 117,166

Italy 2,721,879 Italy Confirmed: 2,721,879 Active: 402,783 Recovered: 2,225,519 Death: 93,577

Turkey 2,586,183 Turkey Confirmed: 2,586,183 Active: 83,383 Recovered: 2,475,329 Death: 27,471

Germany 2,342,191 Germany Confirmed: 2,342,191 Active: 147,811 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,580

Pakistan 564,077 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,077 Active: 25,747 Recovered: 525,997 Death: 12,333

China 89,772 China Confirmed: 89,772 Active: 637 Recovered: 84,499 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/2: The government has short-listed four mid-sized state-run banks for privatization. The move will push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues.

According to reports, the four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and the Central Bank of India.

The government is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatization to test the waters. In the coming years it could also look at some of the country’s bigger banks the report said.