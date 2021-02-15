These banks are Shortlisted for Privatisation, Read to find out more!

-
New Delhi, 15/2: The government has short-listed four mid-sized state-run banks for privatization. The move will push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues.
According to reports, the four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and the Central Bank of India.
The government is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatization to test the waters. In the coming years it could also look at some of the country’s bigger banks the report said.