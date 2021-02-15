Farmers condemn Disha Ravi’s arrest, calls for Rail Roko on Thursday

-
New Delhi, 15/2: On Sunday a 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru was arrested in connection to Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’ case. Today two more warrants were issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The farmers who are protesting against the centre’s farm laws have extended their support for Disha and condemned her arrest.
Releasing a press note, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned Ravi’s arrest and demanded her release.
“Samyukta Kisan Morcha is deeply concerned and anguished about the brazen misuse of police power by the government in its efforts to weaken the ongoing farmers’ movement. It condemns the arrest of young environmental activist Disha Ravi without due procedures being followed. SKM demands her immediate unconditional release,” the statement said.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha also said that climate activists were supporting the farmers’ protest as further exploitation due to the three new farm laws may push farmers to engage in more environmentally unsustainable practices to make ends meet.
SKM also called for Rail Roko action on February 18 for four hours.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also condemned Disha Ravi’s arrest and said, “terrified Modi government is killing humanity by arresting a 21-year-old girl.”