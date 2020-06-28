These devices will get MIUI12 Update

MIUI 12 Global beta is already running for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Poco F1 (Pocophone F1). Today, a number of Redmi devices are set to receive the much-awaited MIUI 12 update in Stable form. According to a Weibo post from Redmi’s official handle, the company plans to roll out MIUI 12 Stable to a number of Redmi devices.

The reports further suggest that the Redmi devices that should get updated to MIUI 12 today include the Redmi 8 Pro MIUI 12, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 8