These Things will Save you from the adverse effects of Changing Weather!

WorldConfirmed: 130,362,670Active: 22,499,747Recovered: 105,019,872Death: 2,843,051
USAConfirmed: 31,246,420Active: 6,925,412Recovered: 23,754,392Death: 566,616
BrazilConfirmed: 12,842,717Active: 1,278,059Recovered: 11,239,099Death: 325,559
IndiaConfirmed: 12,303,131Active: 614,664Recovered: 11,525,039Death: 163,428
RussiaConfirmed: 4,563,056Active: 277,172Recovered: 4,186,251Death: 99,633
UKConfirmed: 4,350,266Active: 363,328Recovered: 3,860,174Death: 126,764
ItalyConfirmed: 3,607,083Active: 563,479Recovered: 2,933,757Death: 109,847
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,357,988Active: 291,232Recovered: 3,035,043Death: 31,713
GermanyConfirmed: 2,854,137Active: 228,693Recovered: 2,548,200Death: 77,244
PakistanConfirmed: 678,165Active: 56,347Recovered: 607,205Death: 14,613
ChinaConfirmed: 90,226Active: 188Recovered: 85,402Death: 4,636
The weather has started changing rapidly, due to which many people are also feeling ill. This change in weather brings diseases like viral fever, sore throat, cough, and colds. During this time, special care is needed for health.
You can include some foods in your diet. With this, you can make your immune system strong and effectively avoid many seasonal diseases. Recently, Delhi-based nutritionist Lavneet Batra has shared a few tips in her Instagram post keeping in mind the changing weather, which you must follow. Let us know how to follow them and boost your immunity and avoid seasonal diseases.
1. Start your day with coconut oil
Start your day on an empty stomach with coconut oil. Coconut oil contains healthy fat, which can boost your health in more ways than one. It also has antimicrobial properties. According to studies, coconut oil is also beneficial for your heart health.
2. Take a shot of ginger-gooseberry every day
Ginger is a common ingredient found in Indian kitchens. It is used in making tea. Ginger contains gingerol, which has powerful medicinal properties. It works as a very powerful anti-inflammatory agent, especially when combined with vitamin C.
The nutritionist suggests that you can take a shot of ginger and amla every day. To make it, take 30 ml of fresh gooseberry juice and one teaspoon of ginger juice in the morning, but do not take tea after this.