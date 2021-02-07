This App becomes the highest downloaded app in Playstore!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,427,511 World Confirmed: 106,427,511 Active: 25,875,069 Recovered: 78,230,383 Death: 2,322,059

New Delhi, 7/2: The Whatsapp privacy policy has made many people leave the messaging application. This has led to the heavy downloads of apps like Telegram and Signal in the last couple of months.

Telegram has now become the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January 2021, with 24 percent of the total downloads coming from India, followed by Indonesia at 10 percent, according to the data released by Sensor Tower.

“Telegram has attained the top position in the overall downloads (non-game) on Google Play Store moving from ninth position in the previous month, December 2020. The social messenger has also entered the list of top 10 most downloaded (non-game) apps on App Store, directly gaining the fourth position,” the Sensor Tower report said.

Telegram was ranked at ninth position in terms of downloads on Google Play in the month of December.