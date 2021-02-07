Groom hits the Photographer during wedding photoshoot. The Bride’s reaction is pure gold!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/2: During a wedding photoshoot a  groom’s angry act got recorded on camera. The video was shared by a Twitter user and it has gone viral ever since.

During the photo shoot, the couple posed in front of the camera and after clicking the pictures, the photographer went too close to the bride to click her picture. This irked the groom who smacked the poor photographer in anger. What followed was totally unexpected, the bride started laughing out loud, so much so that she sat on the podium to continue her laughter.

Watch the Hilarious Video:

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
