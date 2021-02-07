Groom hits the Photographer during wedding photoshoot. The Bride’s reaction is pure gold!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,427,511 World Confirmed: 106,427,511 Active: 25,875,069 Recovered: 78,230,383 Death: 2,322,059

USA 27,521,421 USA Confirmed: 27,521,421 Active: 9,778,838 Recovered: 17,269,040 Death: 473,543

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 7/2: During a wedding photoshoot a groom’s angry act got recorded on camera. The video was shared by a Twitter user and it has gone viral ever since.

During the photo shoot, the couple posed in front of the camera and after clicking the pictures, the photographer went too close to the bride to click her picture. This irked the groom who smacked the poor photographer in anger. What followed was totally unexpected, the bride started laughing out loud, so much so that she sat on the podium to continue her laughter.

Watch the Hilarious Video: