This ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Quits daily Soaps!

Mumbai, 7/2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lata Saberwal has announced on her social media handle that she is quitting daily soaps. She played Akshara’s mother and Naira’s grandmother in the popular show.
Lataa Saberwal took to Twitter and shared a note that read, “Announcing it formally that I have quit daily soaps though I am open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life (sic).” She captioned it, “Emabarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning (sic).”
Emabarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning 😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/rUNDf1C7Nd
— lataa Saberwal (@lataas) February 6, 2021