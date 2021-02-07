This ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Quits daily Soaps!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,424,184 World Confirmed: 106,424,184 Active: 25,873,472 Recovered: 78,228,683 Death: 2,322,029

USA 27,521,421 USA Confirmed: 27,521,421 Active: 9,778,838 Recovered: 17,269,040 Death: 473,543

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 7/2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lata Saberwal has announced on her social media handle that she is quitting daily soaps. She played Akshara’s mother and Naira’s grandmother in the popular show.

Lataa Saberwal took to Twitter and shared a note that read, “Announcing it formally that I have quit daily soaps though I am open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life (sic).” She captioned it, “Emabarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning (sic).”