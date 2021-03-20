This Country has prohibited men from Marrying Women from Pakistan. Know Why!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
In a bizarre incident, Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar.

News Agency Dawn cited a Saudi media report, saying that men who want to marry foreigners will now have to face more restrictions.

According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.

Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi. The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the Dawn reported.
Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels, Qurashi was quoted as saying.

Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.

The official said applicants should be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
