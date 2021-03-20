This Country has prohibited men from Marrying Women from Pakistan. Know Why!

-
World
123,107,736
WorldConfirmed: 123,107,736Active: 21,171,800Recovered: 99,219,640Death: 2,716,296
-
USA
30,430,839
USAConfirmed: 30,430,839Active: 7,266,165Recovered: 22,610,516Death: 554,158
-
Brazil
11,877,009
BrazilConfirmed: 11,877,009Active: 1,203,024Recovered: 10,383,460Death: 290,525
-
India
11,590,373
IndiaConfirmed: 11,590,373Active: 306,180Recovered: 11,124,465Death: 159,728
-
Russia
4,447,570
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
-
UK
4,291,271
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
-
Italy
3,332,418
ItalyConfirmed: 3,332,418Active: 556,539Recovered: 2,671,638Death: 104,241
-
Turkey
2,971,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,971,633Active: 153,012Recovered: 2,788,757Death: 29,864
-
Germany
2,648,775
GermanyConfirmed: 2,648,775Active: 163,971Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,104
-
Pakistan
623,135
PakistanConfirmed: 623,135Active: 29,576Recovered: 579,760Death: 13,799
-
China
90,087
ChinaConfirmed: 90,087Active: 162Recovered: 85,289Death: 4,636
In a bizarre incident, Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar.
News Agency Dawn cited a Saudi media report, saying that men who want to marry foreigners will now have to face more restrictions.
According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.