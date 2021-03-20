This Country has prohibited men from Marrying Women from Pakistan. Know Why!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,107,736 World Confirmed: 123,107,736 Active: 21,171,800 Recovered: 99,219,640 Death: 2,716,296

USA 30,430,839 USA Confirmed: 30,430,839 Active: 7,266,165 Recovered: 22,610,516 Death: 554,158

Brazil 11,877,009 Brazil Confirmed: 11,877,009 Active: 1,203,024 Recovered: 10,383,460 Death: 290,525

India 11,590,373 India Confirmed: 11,590,373 Active: 306,180 Recovered: 11,124,465 Death: 159,728

Russia 4,447,570 Russia Confirmed: 4,447,570 Active: 292,259 Recovered: 4,060,652 Death: 94,659

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,332,418 Italy Confirmed: 3,332,418 Active: 556,539 Recovered: 2,671,638 Death: 104,241

Turkey 2,971,633 Turkey Confirmed: 2,971,633 Active: 153,012 Recovered: 2,788,757 Death: 29,864

Germany 2,648,775 Germany Confirmed: 2,648,775 Active: 163,971 Recovered: 2,409,700 Death: 75,104

Pakistan 623,135 Pakistan Confirmed: 623,135 Active: 29,576 Recovered: 579,760 Death: 13,799

China 90,087 China Confirmed: 90,087 Active: 162 Recovered: 85,289 Death: 4,636

In a bizarre incident, Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar.

News Agency Dawn cited a Saudi media report, saying that men who want to marry foreigners will now have to face more restrictions.

According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.

Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi. The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the Dawn reported.

Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels, Qurashi was quoted as saying.