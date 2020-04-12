This day that year, Brian Lara scored 400

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara reclaimed his highest individual score record against England by scoring a mammoth 400 run and wrote his name in the annals of world cricket.

In the 4th Test against England, West Indies were facing at a series whitewash but Lara, broke the shackles and reminded the world of his brilliance when he returned to form with an unbeaten 400 to draw the match.

In the matches previous to that one, Lara had scored just 100 runs in 3 Tests and there were questions raised on his form. However, when the West Indies legend came on to bat at a pitch which had nothing on offer for the bowlers.