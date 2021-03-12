This district of Maharashtra also announces Lockdown. Know Details!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 119,237,981
    World
    Confirmed: 119,237,981
    Active: 21,778,408
    Recovered: 94,815,535
    Death: 2,644,038
  • USA 29,927,572
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,927,572
    Active: 8,592,734
    Recovered: 20,791,100
    Death: 543,738
  • India 11,308,846
    India
    Confirmed: 11,308,846
    Active: 197,217
    Recovered: 10,953,303
    Death: 158,326
  • Brazil 11,284,269
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,284,269
    Active: 1,052,579
    Recovered: 9,958,566
    Death: 273,124
  • Russia 4,370,617
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,370,617
    Active: 306,368
    Recovered: 3,973,029
    Death: 91,220
  • UK 4,241,677
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,241,677
    Active: 729,854
    Recovered: 3,386,655
    Death: 125,168
  • Italy 3,149,017
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,149,017
    Active: 497,350
    Recovered: 2,550,483
    Death: 101,184
  • Turkey 2,835,989
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,835,989
    Active: 147,606
    Recovered: 2,659,093
    Death: 29,290
  • Germany 2,546,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,546,510
    Active: 127,350
    Recovered: 2,345,600
    Death: 73,560
  • Pakistan 600,198
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 600,198
    Active: 18,703
    Recovered: 568,065
    Death: 13,430
  • China 90,027
    China
    Confirmed: 90,027
    Active: 182
    Recovered: 85,209
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 12/3: Amidst the rise in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the administration in the Akola district has announced a lockdown from Friday till morning. During the lockdown, all shops except essential services will remain closed.

The order was issued was the district administration as the state has witnessed a high number of Coronavirus cases in the District. Currently, there are 4,849 active patients in Akola. So far, the district has witnessed 20,236 coronavirus cases. In the last 10 days, the district has reported over 4,000 new cases.

At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.