This district of Maharashtra also announces Lockdown. Know Details!

Mumbai, 12/3: Amidst the rise in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the administration in the Akola district has announced a lockdown from Friday till morning. During the lockdown, all shops except essential services will remain closed.
The order was issued was the district administration as the state has witnessed a high number of Coronavirus cases in the District. Currently, there are 4,849 active patients in Akola. So far, the district has witnessed 20,236 coronavirus cases. In the last 10 days, the district has reported over 4,000 new cases.
At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.