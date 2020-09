In the midst of ever-increasing cases of Coronavirus, Punjab Government has fixed the Covid-19 Test rate for private labs. The Punjab government has fixed Rs 1600 for the RTPCR test. Apart from this, no laboratory will be able to take more than 2000 rupees for the TrueNat Test whereas the price has been fixed at Rs 2400 for the CBNAT Test. After the prices fixed by the Punjab government, private laboratories will not be able to charge more than this for examination.