This government will provide employment to migrant worker in their own district ..Know the details

Yogi Government is working very fast to provide employment opportunities to more than 25 lakh migrant workers who have returned to UP due to lockdown in their home district. In this sequence, the skill mapping of about 15 lakh workers has been completed. Now they will be given employment by training them. During training, they will also be given a training allowance. Officers gave this information in a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his team.

In fact, the Yogi government of the state is preparing to develop the migrant workers and workers returning to their homes as assets in this time of disaster. So that in the coming time, these workers do not migrate to other states in search of employment. In this sequence, the Workers Welfare Commission is engaged in preparations on a war footing. So far, skill mapping of 14.75 lakh workers and workers has been completed. The skill mapping of the remaining workers is going on fast.