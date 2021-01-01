This Indian Cricketer is Blessed with a Baby Girl!! Find out the Details here

-
World
83,931,099
WorldConfirmed: 83,931,099Active: 22,665,541Recovered: 59,437,333Death: 1,828,225
-
USA
20,445,654
USAConfirmed: 20,445,654Active: 7,965,633Recovered: 12,125,806Death: 354,215
-
India
10,286,709
IndiaConfirmed: 10,286,709Active: 254,230Recovered: 9,883,461Death: 149,018
-
Brazil
7,675,973
BrazilConfirmed: 7,675,973Active: 733,932Recovered: 6,747,065Death: 194,976
-
Russia
3,186,336
RussiaConfirmed: 3,186,336Active: 548,643Recovered: 2,580,138Death: 57,555
-
UK
2,488,780
UKConfirmed: 2,488,780Active: 2,415,268Recovered: N/ADeath: 73,512
-
Turkey
2,208,652
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,208,652Active: 87,121Recovered: 2,100,650Death: 20,881
-
Italy
2,107,166
ItalyConfirmed: 2,107,166Active: 569,896Recovered: 1,463,111Death: 74,159
-
Germany
1,745,518
GermanyConfirmed: 1,745,518Active: 383,136Recovered: 1,328,200Death: 34,182
-
Pakistan
482,178
PakistanConfirmed: 482,178Active: 34,773Recovered: 437,229Death: 10,176
-
China
87,071
ChinaConfirmed: 87,071Active: 370Recovered: 82,067Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 1/1: Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav is blessed with a baby girl on Friday. Umesh took to his social media to share the news. The caption in the picture read, ‘It’s a girl’. He also expressed his excitement in the post and wrote how ‘thrilled he is’.
Umesh’s wife Tanya Wadhwa also took to Instagram to share the news. Both of them got married in 2013. Umesh recently got ruled out of Australia vs India Test Series due to a calf injury and he has returned to India.
Currently, the 4-match test series is leveled at 1-1. The third test of the series will take place in Sydney on January 7.