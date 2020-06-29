This is why #BoycottNetflix trending on twitter

Video streaming platform Netflix is ​​once again on the target of users. This time, people are angry with the Telugu film Krishna And His Leela released on Netflix. #BoycottNetflix is ​​trending fast on Twitter. People are expressing their anger with this hashtag. People have criticized Netflix, appealing not to insult God of any religion.

Actually, the whole matter is about the Telugu film Krishna and His Leela. The film depicts the story of a womanizer named Krishna and how he creates affairs and sexual relations with several girls one by one. In such a situation, people are comparing Krishna in the film to Lord Krishna. They also say that Netflix is ​​messing with our culture and religious sentiments by showing sexual content.