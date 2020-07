Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country. The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. To some relief for patients, the Assam government has reduced the home quarantine period for the patients discharged from the hospital to 7 days.

Previously, it was 14 days mandatory home quarantine. Also, the Assam government will not provide essential items worth Rs 2,000 except to the families living under BPL, elderly people, and divyangs.