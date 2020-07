To curb the rising cases of Coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government has decided to impose strict lockdown on weekends. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said,” To curb the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. Guidelines for the same to be issued soon”

The Chief Minister has directed SSP Dehradun to take action against those who are spreading rumors.