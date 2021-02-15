Three Arrested for Cheating Kejriwal’s Daughter

-
New Delhi, 15/2: Three people are arrested for cheating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, said Delhi Police officials. She was duped of ₹ 34,000 on February 7 while trying to sell a second-hand sofa online.
“Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites,” a source told news agency ANI.
“The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments — first ₹ 20,000 and then ₹ 14,000,” the police said.