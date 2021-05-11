ଅନନ୍ତନାଗରେ ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର: ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ୩ ଲସ୍କର-ଇ-ତୋଇବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ

By Manas Pradhan
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 159,602,035
    World
    Confirmed: 159,602,035
    Active: 18,063,422
    Recovered: 138,221,029
    Death: 3,317,584
  • USA 33,515,308
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,515,308
    Active: 6,411,702
    Recovered: 26,507,427
    Death: 596,179
  • India 22,991,927
    India
    Confirmed: 22,991,927
    Active: 3,720,695
    Recovered: 19,021,207
    Death: 250,025
  • Brazil 15,214,030
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,214,030
    Active: 1,031,469
    Recovered: 13,759,125
    Death: 423,436
  • Turkey 5,044,936
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,044,936
    Active: 257,754
    Recovered: 4,743,871
    Death: 43,311
  • Russia 4,888,727
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,888,727
    Active: 272,174
    Recovered: 4,502,906
    Death: 113,647
  • UK 4,437,217
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,437,217
    Active: 58,909
    Recovered: 4,250,699
    Death: 127,609
  • Italy 4,116,287
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,116,287
    Active: 373,670
    Recovered: 3,619,586
    Death: 123,031
  • Germany 3,535,354
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,535,354
    Active: 274,273
    Recovered: 3,175,600
    Death: 85,481
  • Pakistan 861,473
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 861,473
    Active: 80,375
    Recovered: 762,105
    Death: 18,993
  • China 90,783
    China
    Confirmed: 90,783
    Active: 302
    Recovered: 85,845
    Death: 4,636

ଶ୍ରୀନଗର, ୧୧ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଅନନ୍ତନାଗ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ୩ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଓ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁଳି ବିନିମୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଧରାପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଲସ୍କର-ଇ-ତୋଇବା ସଂଗଠନର ସଦସ୍ୟ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କାଶ୍ମୀର ଆଇଜିପି ବିଜୟ କୁମାର ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତ ୪୮ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷାକର୍ମୀମାନେ ଜାମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୧୨ ଜଣ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନିପାତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିହତ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ଓ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀଗତ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଷୟରେ ଅନୁସନ୍ଧାନ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.