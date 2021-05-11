ଅନନ୍ତନାଗରେ ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର: ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ୩ ଲସ୍କର-ଇ-ତୋଇବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 159,602,035Active: 18,063,422Recovered: 138,221,029Death: 3,317,584
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,515,308Active: 6,411,702Recovered: 26,507,427Death: 596,179
India
IndiaConfirmed: 22,991,927Active: 3,720,695Recovered: 19,021,207Death: 250,025
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 15,214,030Active: 1,031,469Recovered: 13,759,125Death: 423,436
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,044,936Active: 257,754Recovered: 4,743,871Death: 43,311
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,888,727Active: 272,174Recovered: 4,502,906Death: 113,647
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,437,217Active: 58,909Recovered: 4,250,699Death: 127,609
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,116,287Active: 373,670Recovered: 3,619,586Death: 123,031
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,535,354Active: 274,273Recovered: 3,175,600Death: 85,481
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 861,473Active: 80,375Recovered: 762,105Death: 18,993
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,783Active: 302Recovered: 85,845Death: 4,636
ଶ୍ରୀନଗର, ୧୧ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଅନନ୍ତନାଗ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ୩ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଓ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁଳି ବିନିମୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଧରାପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଲସ୍କର-ଇ-ତୋଇବା ସଂଗଠନର ସଦସ୍ୟ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କାଶ୍ମୀର ଆଇଜିପି ବିଜୟ କୁମାର ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତ ୪୮ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷାକର୍ମୀମାନେ ଜାମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀରର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୧୨ ଜଣ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନିପାତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିହତ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ଓ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀଗତ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଷୟରେ ଅନୁସନ୍ଧାନ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।