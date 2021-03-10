Tirath Singh Rawat takes Oath as Uttarakhand CM

-
Dehradun, 10/3: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Wednesday. Yesterday, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the CM of the state.
Tirath Singh Rawat is the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal. He was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Wednesday.
Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.
Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Y9U7ZAQiHl
— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the CM of Uttarakhand. Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organizational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.”
Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2021