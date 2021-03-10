Tirath Singh Rawat takes Oath as Uttarakhand CM

COVID-19 Updates World 118,268,558 World Confirmed: 118,268,558 Active: 21,708,350 Recovered: 93,935,876 Death: 2,624,332

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

Dehradun, 10/3: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Wednesday. Yesterday, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the CM of the state.

Tirath Singh Rawat is the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal. He was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Y9U7ZAQiHl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the CM of Uttarakhand. Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organizational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.”