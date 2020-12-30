TMC MPs want the removal of Governor from the State!

-
World
82,408,491
WorldConfirmed: 82,408,491Active: 22,183,997Recovered: 58,425,983Death: 1,798,511
-
USA
19,977,704
USAConfirmed: 19,977,704Active: 7,786,653Recovered: 11,844,472Death: 346,579
-
India
10,245,326
IndiaConfirmed: 10,245,326Active: 262,710Recovered: 9,834,141Death: 148,475
-
Brazil
7,564,117
BrazilConfirmed: 7,564,117Active: 723,863Recovered: 6,647,538Death: 192,716
-
Russia
3,131,550
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
-
UK
2,382,865
UKConfirmed: 2,382,865Active: 2,311,298Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,567
-
Turkey
2,178,580
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,178,580Active: 99,755Recovered: 2,058,437Death: 20,388
-
Italy
2,067,487
ItalyConfirmed: 2,067,487Active: 568,728Recovered: 1,425,730Death: 73,029
-
Germany
1,691,707
GermanyConfirmed: 1,691,707Active: 381,387Recovered: 1,277,900Death: 32,420
-
Pakistan
477,240
PakistanConfirmed: 477,240Active: 37,080Recovered: 430,113Death: 10,047
-
China
87,027
ChinaConfirmed: 87,027Active: 356Recovered: 82,037Death: 4,634
Kolkata, 30/12: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress has sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Dhankar are at loggerheads for months.
“We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and repeatedly breached law declared by Supreme Court,” the memorandum reads.
MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also signatories to the memorandum along with Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.