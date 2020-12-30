TMC MPs want the removal of Governor from the State!

COVID-19 Updates World 82,408,491 World Confirmed: 82,408,491 Active: 22,183,997 Recovered: 58,425,983 Death: 1,798,511

USA 19,977,704 USA Confirmed: 19,977,704 Active: 7,786,653 Recovered: 11,844,472 Death: 346,579

India 10,245,326 India Confirmed: 10,245,326 Active: 262,710 Recovered: 9,834,141 Death: 148,475

Brazil 7,564,117 Brazil Confirmed: 7,564,117 Active: 723,863 Recovered: 6,647,538 Death: 192,716

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,382,865 UK Confirmed: 2,382,865 Active: 2,311,298 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,567

Turkey 2,178,580 Turkey Confirmed: 2,178,580 Active: 99,755 Recovered: 2,058,437 Death: 20,388

Italy 2,067,487 Italy Confirmed: 2,067,487 Active: 568,728 Recovered: 1,425,730 Death: 73,029

Germany 1,691,707 Germany Confirmed: 1,691,707 Active: 381,387 Recovered: 1,277,900 Death: 32,420

Pakistan 477,240 Pakistan Confirmed: 477,240 Active: 37,080 Recovered: 430,113 Death: 10,047

China 87,027 China Confirmed: 87,027 Active: 356 Recovered: 82,037 Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 30/12: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress has sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Dhankar are at loggerheads for months.

“We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and repeatedly breached law declared by Supreme Court,” the memorandum reads.

MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also signatories to the memorandum along with Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.