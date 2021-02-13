TMC will win over 250 seats says MP Abhishek Banerjee

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,815,213
    World
    Confirmed: 108,815,213
    Active: 25,427,275
    Recovered: 80,991,885
    Death: 2,396,053
  • USA 28,108,584
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,108,584
    Active: 9,574,079
    Recovered: 18,041,972
    Death: 492,533
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,914
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,914
    Active: 153,815
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,099
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 13/2: The Trinamool Congress Party(TMC) leader said that his party will win over 250 seats in the upcoming West Bengal election. He also said ‘outsider’ BJP will struggle to cross double digits.

Addressing a public meeting in the South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said that BJP’s dream to rule West Bengal will not be completed. He said that BJP’s double-engine government in West Bengal (same party in the Centre as well as state) will fall flat before the single-engine power of Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of the CM Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC is going to form the government for the third consecutive term and the party will stay in power for 50 years, he said.

“West Bengal will elect Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for the third time,” the MP from Bengal’s Diamond Harbour said.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.