TMC will win over 250 seats says MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, 13/2: The Trinamool Congress Party(TMC) leader said that his party will win over 250 seats in the upcoming West Bengal election. He also said ‘outsider’ BJP will struggle to cross double digits.
Addressing a public meeting in the South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said that BJP’s dream to rule West Bengal will not be completed. He said that BJP’s double-engine government in West Bengal (same party in the Centre as well as state) will fall flat before the single-engine power of Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of the CM Mamata Banerjee.
The TMC is going to form the government for the third consecutive term and the party will stay in power for 50 years, he said.
“West Bengal will elect Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for the third time,” the MP from Bengal’s Diamond Harbour said.