Police sub-inspector commits suicide inside an Ambulance

-
World
108,815,213
WorldConfirmed: 108,815,213Active: 25,427,275Recovered: 80,991,885Death: 2,396,053
-
USA
28,108,584
USAConfirmed: 28,108,584Active: 9,574,079Recovered: 18,041,972Death: 492,533
-
India
10,892,550
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
-
Brazil
9,765,694
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
-
Russia
4,057,698
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
-
UK
4,013,799
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
-
Italy
2,697,296
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
Turkey
2,572,190
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
-
Germany
2,330,914
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,914Active: 153,815Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,099
-
Pakistan
561,625
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
-
China
89,756
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 13/2: A sub-inspector in Delhi Police has committed suicide in a CATS ambulance after being denied admission in hospital. The 39-year-old SI Rajveer Singh was apparently found hanging with a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission.
According to the police, The ambulance was on the way to IHBAS hospital when the incident took place.
SI Rajveer Singh was posted in the district lines at Southeast district. On Friday, he had called a CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka as per the Police.
“Singh was refused admission at three hospitals for various reasons. In the meantime, he got agitated. CATS workers tried to pacify him and take him to IBHAS hospital but Singh committed suicide”, a senior police official said.