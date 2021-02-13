Police sub-inspector commits suicide inside an Ambulance

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,815,213
    World
    Confirmed: 108,815,213
    Active: 25,427,275
    Recovered: 80,991,885
    Death: 2,396,053
  • USA 28,108,584
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,108,584
    Active: 9,574,079
    Recovered: 18,041,972
    Death: 492,533
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,914
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,914
    Active: 153,815
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,099
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: A sub-inspector in Delhi Police has committed suicide in a CATS ambulance after being denied admission in hospital. The 39-year-old SI Rajveer Singh was apparently found hanging with a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission.

According to the police, The ambulance was on the way to IHBAS hospital when the incident took place.

SI Rajveer Singh was posted in the district lines at Southeast district. On Friday, he had called a CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka as per the Police.

“Singh was refused admission at three hospitals for various reasons. In the meantime, he got agitated. CATS workers tried to pacify him and take him to IBHAS hospital but Singh committed suicide”, a senior police official said.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.