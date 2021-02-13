Police sub-inspector commits suicide inside an Ambulance

COVID-19 Updates World 108,815,213 World Confirmed: 108,815,213 Active: 25,427,275 Recovered: 80,991,885 Death: 2,396,053

New Delhi, 13/2: A sub-inspector in Delhi Police has committed suicide in a CATS ambulance after being denied admission in hospital. The 39-year-old SI Rajveer Singh was apparently found hanging with a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission.

According to the police, The ambulance was on the way to IHBAS hospital when the incident took place.

SI Rajveer Singh was posted in the district lines at Southeast district. On Friday, he had called a CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka as per the Police.

“Singh was refused admission at three hospitals for various reasons. In the meantime, he got agitated. CATS workers tried to pacify him and take him to IBHAS hospital but Singh committed suicide”, a senior police official said.