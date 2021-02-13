No fixed date to resume Train Services: Railway Ministry

COVID-19 Updates World 108,808,073 World Confirmed: 108,808,073 Active: 25,425,714 Recovered: 80,986,448 Death: 2,395,911

New Delhi, 13/2: The Ministry of Railway informed today that it has not fixed any date to resume the train services for the people. The ministry said while the Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner, no date has been fixed to resume all passenger train operations.

“There have been a series of reports in the media about resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations,” the statement said.

“More trains will be added gradually. All factors need to be taken care of and the inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored,” it said.

The Railway Ministry has requested people not to speculate the date of resumption of the train.