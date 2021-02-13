TMC MP Mahua Moitra says she is under ‘surveillance’

-
New Delhi, 13/2: The Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Mahua Moitra on Saturday took to Twitter to claim that she is “under surveillance”. Ms Moitra is facing a privilege motion against her in the Lok Sabha for citing allegations of sexual misconduct against a former chief justice of India.
Mahua Moita has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava and the SHO of Barakhamba Road police station and asking them to remove the security personnel.
3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home.
Am a free citizen of India – people will protect me.
Request Honb’le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately pic.twitter.com/7nQLy323Xv
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021
Moitra in the letter claimed the station house officer (SHO) of Barakhamba Road police station visited her at her official residence in Delhi on Friday. She adds that soon after, around 10 pm on Friday, 3 BSF (Border Security Force) officers “armed with assault rifles had been deputed” outside her residence.
“The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance,” Mahua Moitra said in her letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner. “I wish to remind you that the Right to privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country,” the TMC MP added.
Sirs- I request you to kindly remove the personnel immediately@CPDelhi, @cp_delhi , @barakhamba pic.twitter.com/INWGnVLv9F
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021