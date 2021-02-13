ବାଇ-ଲ କୁ ନେଇ ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ୱାର

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାଇ-ଲ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ୱାର ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅନୁଭବ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଥିଲେ ଯେ ସେ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କୁ ବାଇ-ଲ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅପରାଜିତା ଏହାକୁ ସିଧାସଳଖ ମନାକରିଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
ଏବେ ଏହାର ଜବାବ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା । ଅନୁଭବଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟରର ଜବାବ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା । କହିଲେ ବିନା କାରଣରେ କିଛି ବି ହୁଏ ନାହିଁ । ମୁଁ ଉଚିତ ସମୟରେ ଜବାବ ଦେବି । ଦୟାକରି ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା ।
Nothing is done without a reason.I will speak at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch.Regards. https://t.co/4CNxhi54lk
— Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament (@AprajitaSarangi) February 13, 2021