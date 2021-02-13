ବାଇ-ଲ କୁ ନେଇ ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ୱାର

Featured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,807,733
    World
    Confirmed: 108,807,733
    Active: 25,425,757
    Recovered: 80,986,070
    Death: 2,395,906
  • USA 28,106,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,106,704
    Active: 9,573,871
    Recovered: 18,040,312
    Death: 492,521
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,422
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,422
    Active: 153,386
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,036
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):  ବାଇ-ଲ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ୱାର ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅନୁଭବ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଥିଲେ ଯେ ସେ ଅପରାଜିତାଙ୍କୁ ବାଇ-ଲ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅପରାଜିତା ଏହାକୁ ସିଧାସଳଖ ମନାକରିଦେଇଥିଲେ ।

ଏବେ ଏହାର ଜବାବ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା । ଅନୁଭବଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟରର ଜବାବ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା । କହିଲେ ବିନା କାରଣରେ କିଛି ବି ହୁଏ ନାହିଁ । ମୁଁ ଉଚିତ ସମୟରେ ଜବାବ ଦେବି । ଦୟାକରି ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅପରାଜିତା ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.