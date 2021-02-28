ଆଜି ଅନୁଗୁଳ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର

-
World
114,515,704
-
USA
29,203,913
-
India
11,102,946
-
Brazil
10,517,232
-
Russia
4,246,079
-
UK
4,170,519
-
Italy
2,907,825
-
Turkey
2,693,164
-
Germany
2,445,877
-
Pakistan
579,973
-
China
89,893
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ବଢି ବଢି ଚାଲିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ପାଲିଟିଛି ଅନୁଗୁଳ । ଅନୁଗୁଳର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୦.୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ବାରିପଦାରେ ୩୯.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କଟକରେ ୩୯.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୮.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ ଓ ନୟାଗଡରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୮.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି, ତାଳଚେର ଓ ସୋନପୁରରେ ୩୮.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି ।