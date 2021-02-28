ଆଜି ଅନୁଗୁଳ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,515,704
    World
    Confirmed: 114,515,704
    Active: 21,941,614
    Recovered: 90,034,345
    Death: 2,539,745
  • USA 29,203,913
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,203,913
    Active: 9,046,651
    Recovered: 19,632,572
    Death: 524,690
  • India 11,102,946
    India
    Confirmed: 11,102,946
    Active: 165,867
    Recovered: 10,779,954
    Death: 157,125
  • Brazil 10,517,232
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,517,232
    Active: 876,529
    Recovered: 9,386,440
    Death: 254,263
  • Russia 4,246,079
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,246,079
    Active: 348,160
    Recovered: 3,811,797
    Death: 86,122
  • UK 4,170,519
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,170,519
    Active: 1,201,606
    Recovered: 2,846,208
    Death: 122,705
  • Italy 2,907,825
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,907,825
    Active: 411,966
    Recovered: 2,398,352
    Death: 97,507
  • Turkey 2,693,164
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,693,164
    Active: 98,938
    Recovered: 2,565,723
    Death: 28,503
  • Germany 2,445,877
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,445,877
    Active: 126,852
    Recovered: 2,248,400
    Death: 70,625
  • Pakistan 579,973
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 579,973
    Active: 21,836
    Recovered: 545,277
    Death: 12,860
  • China 89,893
    China
    Confirmed: 89,893
    Active: 218
    Recovered: 85,039
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ବଢି ବଢି ଚାଲିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ପାଲିଟିଛି ଅନୁଗୁଳ । ଅନୁଗୁଳର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୦.୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ବାରିପଦାରେ ୩୯.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କଟକରେ ୩୯.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୮.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ ଓ ନୟାଗଡରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୮.୪ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି, ତାଳଚେର ଓ ସୋନପୁରରେ ୩୮.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.