ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
114,497,002
WorldConfirmed: 114,497,002Active: 21,931,400Recovered: 90,026,088Death: 2,539,514
-
USA
29,203,913
USAConfirmed: 29,203,913Active: 9,046,651Recovered: 19,632,572Death: 524,690
-
India
11,102,946
IndiaConfirmed: 11,102,946Active: 165,867Recovered: 10,779,954Death: 157,125
-
Brazil
10,517,232
BrazilConfirmed: 10,517,232Active: 876,529Recovered: 9,386,440Death: 254,263
-
Russia
4,246,079
RussiaConfirmed: 4,246,079Active: 348,160Recovered: 3,811,797Death: 86,122
-
UK
4,170,519
UKConfirmed: 4,170,519Active: 1,201,606Recovered: 2,846,208Death: 122,705
-
Italy
2,907,825
ItalyConfirmed: 2,907,825Active: 411,966Recovered: 2,398,352Death: 97,507
-
Turkey
2,693,164
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,693,164Active: 98,938Recovered: 2,565,723Death: 28,503
-
Germany
2,445,877
GermanyConfirmed: 2,445,877Active: 126,852Recovered: 2,248,400Death: 70,625
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,893
ChinaConfirmed: 89,893Active: 218Recovered: 85,039Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୭୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୧ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
1 from Boudh
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Puri
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334571
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 28, 2021