Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod resigns over Pooja Chavan Murder Case

Mumbai, 28/2: Maharashtra Minister of Foreign Sanjay Rathod on Sunday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid controversy over Pooja Chavan death case.
“There has been a lot of dirty politics over the issue of the woman’s death,” Sanjay Rathod said, adding he has quit the ministry so that the truth can come out.
After meeting CM Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence, Sanjay Rathod said he had resigned to facilitate a free and fair probe.
“Attempts were made to tarnish my image and destroy my reputation I had built after 30 years of social work. I was saying that let the probe happen before taking any decision. But the opposition threatened to disrupt the budget session,” Sanjay Rathod said.