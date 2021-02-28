Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod resigns over Pooja Chavan Murder Case

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,461,460
    World
    Confirmed: 114,461,460
    Active: 21,917,262
    Recovered: 90,005,158
    Death: 2,539,040
  • USA 29,202,824
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,202,824
    Active: 9,045,632
    Recovered: 19,632,523
    Death: 524,669
  • India 11,096,731
    India
    Confirmed: 11,096,731
    Active: 164,475
    Recovered: 10,775,169
    Death: 157,087
  • Brazil 10,517,232
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,517,232
    Active: 876,529
    Recovered: 9,386,440
    Death: 254,263
  • Russia 4,246,079
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,246,079
    Active: 348,160
    Recovered: 3,811,797
    Death: 86,122
  • UK 4,170,519
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,170,519
    Active: 1,201,606
    Recovered: 2,846,208
    Death: 122,705
  • Italy 2,907,825
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,907,825
    Active: 411,966
    Recovered: 2,398,352
    Death: 97,507
  • Turkey 2,693,164
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,693,164
    Active: 98,938
    Recovered: 2,565,723
    Death: 28,503
  • Germany 2,444,177
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,444,177
    Active: 125,188
    Recovered: 2,248,400
    Death: 70,589
  • Pakistan 579,973
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 579,973
    Active: 21,836
    Recovered: 545,277
    Death: 12,860
  • China 89,893
    China
    Confirmed: 89,893
    Active: 218
    Recovered: 85,039
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 28/2: Maharashtra Minister of Foreign Sanjay Rathod on Sunday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid controversy over Pooja Chavan death case.

“There has been a lot of dirty politics over the issue of the woman’s death,” Sanjay Rathod said, adding he has quit the ministry so that the truth can come out.

After meeting CM Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence, Sanjay Rathod said he had resigned to facilitate a free and fair probe.

“Attempts were made to tarnish my image and destroy my reputation I had built after 30 years of social work. I was saying that let the probe happen before taking any decision. But the opposition threatened to disrupt the budget session,” Sanjay Rathod said.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.