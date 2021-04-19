ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନଙ୍କ ସହ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ କଥା ହେବେ ମୋଦି

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୯ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ଆଜି ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କଥା ହେବେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ସେ ଏନେଇ ଦେଶର କିଛି ଅଗ୍ରଣୀ ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନଙ୍କ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ । ଆଜି ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪ଟା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଆଲୋଚନା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଏହାପରେ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୬ଟାରେ ଦେଶର ଶୀର୍ଷ ଫାର୍ମା କମ୍ପାନୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ସହ କରୋନା ଟିକା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ ବୋଲି ସୁଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Today PM Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the #COVID19 situation, at 4:30 pm. At 6 pm, he will hold a video conference with top pharma companies in the country. pic.twitter.com/39cWUhevbf

