ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନଙ୍କ ସହ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ କଥା ହେବେ ମୋଦି

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 142,072,345
    World
    Confirmed: 142,072,345
    Active: 18,216,218
    Recovered: 120,821,540
    Death: 3,034,587
  • USA 32,404,463
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,404,463
    Active: 6,862,173
    Recovered: 24,961,229
    Death: 581,061
  • India 15,061,919
    India
    Confirmed: 15,061,919
    Active: 1,929,305
    Recovered: 12,953,821
    Death: 178,793
  • Brazil 13,943,071
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,943,071
    Active: 1,178,030
    Recovered: 12,391,599
    Death: 373,442
  • Russia 4,710,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,710,690
    Active: 271,164
    Recovered: 4,333,598
    Death: 105,928
  • UK 4,387,820
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,387,820
    Active: 109,982
    Recovered: 4,150,568
    Death: 127,270
  • Turkey 4,268,447
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,268,447
    Active: 544,931
    Recovered: 3,687,590
    Death: 35,926
  • Italy 3,870,131
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,870,131
    Active: 504,611
    Recovered: 3,248,593
    Death: 116,927
  • Germany 3,151,030
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,151,030
    Active: 283,239
    Recovered: 2,787,200
    Death: 80,591
  • Pakistan 761,437
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 761,437
    Active: 82,276
    Recovered: 662,845
    Death: 16,316
  • China 90,510
    China
    Confirmed: 90,510
    Active: 315
    Recovered: 85,559
    Death: 4,636

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୯ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ଆଜି ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କଥା ହେବେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ସେ ଏନେଇ ଦେଶର କିଛି ଅଗ୍ରଣୀ ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନଙ୍କ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ । ଆଜି ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪ଟା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଆଲୋଚନା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଏହାପରେ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୬ଟାରେ ଦେଶର ଶୀର୍ଷ ଫାର୍ମା କମ୍ପାନୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ସହ କରୋନା ଟିକା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ ବୋଲି ସୁଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.