ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ବଢ଼ିଲା ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି କରୋନା ନେଲା ୨୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ

By Manas Pradhan

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଧୀରେଧୀରେ କରୋନା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ନୂଆ ଭାରିଆଣ୍ଟ ଓମିକ୍ରନକୁ ନେଇ ଆତଙ୍କ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବା ପରଠାରୁ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ଗାମୀ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରହୁଛି । ତେବେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଅଧିକାଂଶ କୋଭିଡ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଟିକାକରଣ, ସଚେତନତା, ଚଢ଼ାଉ ପରେ ବି ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମୁନାହିଁ । ଗତ କିଛିଦିନ ତଳେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ୧୫ରୁ ୨୦ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସୀମିତ ରହୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଏହା ରାଜ୍ୟବ୍ୟାପୀ ମାଡ଼ିଗଲାଣି ।

ତେବେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୮୭୧୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୬, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪, କଟକରୁ ୩, କେଉଁଝରରୁ ୨, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବୌଦ୍ଧ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁରରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

