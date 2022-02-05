ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ବଢ଼ିଲା ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି କରୋନା ନେଲା ୨୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଧୀରେଧୀରେ କରୋନା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ନୂଆ ଭାରିଆଣ୍ଟ ଓମିକ୍ରନକୁ ନେଇ ଆତଙ୍କ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବା ପରଠାରୁ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ଗାମୀ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରହୁଛି । ତେବେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଅଧିକାଂଶ କୋଭିଡ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଟିକାକରଣ, ସଚେତନତା, ଚଢ଼ାଉ ପରେ ବି ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମୁନାହିଁ । ଗତ କିଛିଦିନ ତଳେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ୧୫ରୁ ୨୦ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସୀମିତ ରହୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଏହା ରାଜ୍ୟବ୍ୟାପୀ ମାଡ଼ିଗଲାଣି ।

ତେବେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୮୭୧୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୬, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪, କଟକରୁ ୩, କେଉଁଝରରୁ ୨, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବୌଦ୍ଧ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁରରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process: 1.A 69 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus. 2.A 73 years old Male of Bhubaneswar. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 5, 2022

5.A 73 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident. 6.A 90 years old Male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 5, 2022

10.A 46 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. 11.A 56 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Metastatic Aden carcinoma Left Lung with Intratracheal Mass. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 5, 2022

15.A 70 years old Female of Keonjhra District. 16.A 40 years old Female of Keonjhra District who was also suffering from Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 5, 2022

19.A 8 years old Female of Subarnapur District who was also suffering from Seizure Disorder. 20.A 76 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Dementia. 21.A 28 years old Female of Sundargarh District. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 5, 2022