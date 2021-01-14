Tractor Rally only on Delhi Border says Farmer Union

COVID-19 Updates World 92,870,138 World Confirmed: 92,870,138 Active: 24,465,084 Recovered: 66,416,077 Death: 1,988,977

USA 23,616,345 USA Confirmed: 23,616,345 Active: 9,247,381 Recovered: 13,975,036 Death: 393,928

India 10,512,831 India Confirmed: 10,512,831 Active: 214,303 Recovered: 10,146,763 Death: 151,765

Brazil 8,257,459 Brazil Confirmed: 8,257,459 Active: 774,255 Recovered: 7,277,195 Death: 206,009

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,211,576 UK Confirmed: 3,211,576 Active: 1,719,842 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 84,767

Turkey 2,355,839 Turkey Confirmed: 2,355,839 Active: 104,587 Recovered: 2,227,927 Death: 23,325

Italy 2,319,036 Italy Confirmed: 2,319,036 Active: 564,774 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 80,326

Germany 1,980,861 Germany Confirmed: 1,980,861 Active: 316,257 Recovered: 1,620,200 Death: 44,404

Pakistan 511,921 Pakistan Confirmed: 511,921 Active: 33,869 Recovered: 467,234 Death: 10,818

China 87,844 China Confirmed: 87,844 Active: 885 Recovered: 82,324 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 14/1: The farmer leaders on Thursday clarified that the tractor rally that is scheduled on January 26 will take place at Delhi-Haryana Border. It won’t go and disturb the Republic Day parade as claimed by some people.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal group) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in an open letter to the farmers has clarified that the tractor march on Republic Day will take place only at the Haryana-Delhi border and not at the Red fort as is being claimed.

The farmer leader also asked his fellow farmers to stay away from the separatists element that is trying to disrupt the rally.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has urged farmers to assemble in large numbers at the Delhi borders a day before for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.