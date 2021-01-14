Tractor Rally only on Delhi Border says Farmer Union

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 92,870,138
    World
    Confirmed: 92,870,138
    Active: 24,465,084
    Recovered: 66,416,077
    Death: 1,988,977
  • USA 23,616,345
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,616,345
    Active: 9,247,381
    Recovered: 13,975,036
    Death: 393,928
  • India 10,512,831
    India
    Confirmed: 10,512,831
    Active: 214,303
    Recovered: 10,146,763
    Death: 151,765
  • Brazil 8,257,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,257,459
    Active: 774,255
    Recovered: 7,277,195
    Death: 206,009
  • Russia 3,495,816
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,495,816
    Active: 549,832
    Recovered: 2,882,044
    Death: 63,940
  • UK 3,211,576
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,211,576
    Active: 1,719,842
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 84,767
  • Turkey 2,355,839
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,355,839
    Active: 104,587
    Recovered: 2,227,927
    Death: 23,325
  • Italy 2,319,036
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,319,036
    Active: 564,774
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 80,326
  • Germany 1,980,861
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,980,861
    Active: 316,257
    Recovered: 1,620,200
    Death: 44,404
  • Pakistan 511,921
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 511,921
    Active: 33,869
    Recovered: 467,234
    Death: 10,818
  • China 87,844
    China
    Confirmed: 87,844
    Active: 885
    Recovered: 82,324
    Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 14/1: The farmer leaders on Thursday clarified that the tractor rally that is scheduled on January 26 will take place at Delhi-Haryana Border. It won’t go and disturb the Republic Day parade as claimed by some people.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal group) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in an open letter to the farmers has clarified that the tractor march on Republic Day will take place only at the Haryana-Delhi border and not at the Red fort as is being claimed.

The farmer leader also asked his fellow farmers to stay away from the separatists element that is trying to disrupt the rally.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has urged farmers to assemble in large numbers at the Delhi borders a day before for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.