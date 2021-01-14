Tractor Rally only on Delhi Border says Farmer Union

-
New Delhi, 14/1: The farmer leaders on Thursday clarified that the tractor rally that is scheduled on January 26 will take place at Delhi-Haryana Border. It won’t go and disturb the Republic Day parade as claimed by some people.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal group) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in an open letter to the farmers has clarified that the tractor march on Republic Day will take place only at the Haryana-Delhi border and not at the Red fort as is being claimed.
The farmer leader also asked his fellow farmers to stay away from the separatists element that is trying to disrupt the rally.
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has urged farmers to assemble in large numbers at the Delhi borders a day before for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.