Train fare hike from today

New Delhi,1/1: On the New Year’s eve, the railway issued an order on Tuesday, announcing fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020.

While the fares of suburban sections and those of season ticket holders remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban, mail, and express non-AC and AC fares have been hiked by 1-4 paise per kilometer traveled.

For all AC classes, the fare has gone up by 4 paise/km, while non-AC classes and the unreserved segment will see a 1 paisa/km hike. On long-distance mail/express trains, the hike 2 paise/km.

The ordinary non-AC includes Second class ordinary, sleeper class ordinary, and first-class ordinary; the mail and express non-AC include Second class (mail/express), sleeper class (mail/express), and first-class (mail/express). The AC classes include AC Chair Car, AC 3-tier/3E, AC 2-tier, and AC First Class/EC/EA.