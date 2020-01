Mumbai,1/1: Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya starts the new year with a bang by confirming his relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya who is out from the Indian team due to injury confirmed his relationship status on Instagram by posing with Natasa and captioning “Starting the year with my firework”.Many fans and his fellow cricketers K L Rahul and Y Chahal showered love and congratulated the couple.