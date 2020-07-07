Trump Adminstration will ask foreign students to leave if classes go fully online

The Trump administration has issued new guidelines for foreign students residing in the US. The administration has said that all the foreign students of schools and colleges in which all classes have been made online, will have to leave the US or be transferred to another institution. A total of 10 lakh foreign students will be affected by this decision, more than 2 lakh of them are Indians.

The guidelines issued by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have put additional pressure on the university to open the campus. That too at a time when more recent cases of corona among youth have come to the fore. The college was also informed about the new guidelines. Several educational institutions, including Harvard University, have also announced to conduct online classes.