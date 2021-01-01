Trump Extends Ban on Immigrant and Work Visa till March,2021

COVID-19 Updates World 83,892,223 World Confirmed: 83,892,223 Active: 22,662,655 Recovered: 59,402,181 Death: 1,827,387

Washington, 1/1: US President Donald Trump was extended the ban on Immigrant and work visa till March 31, 2021. He said the measures are required for the US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.

The bans were imposed in April and June and were set to expire on December 31. The newly elected US president Joe Biden has criticized the move but has not made any statement regarding the withdrawal of the bans when he takes the office on January 20. Trump issued the bans in the form of presidential proclamations that could be reversed.

The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is scheduled to hear arguments on Jan. 19.