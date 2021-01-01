Trump Extends Ban on Immigrant and Work Visa till March,2021

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 83,892,223
    World
    Confirmed: 83,892,223
    Active: 22,662,655
    Recovered: 59,402,181
    Death: 1,827,387
  • USA 20,445,654
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,445,654
    Active: 7,965,633
    Recovered: 12,125,806
    Death: 354,215
  • India 10,286,709
    India
    Confirmed: 10,286,709
    Active: 254,230
    Recovered: 9,883,461
    Death: 149,018
  • Brazil 7,675,973
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,675,973
    Active: 733,932
    Recovered: 6,747,065
    Death: 194,976
  • Russia 3,186,336
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,186,336
    Active: 548,643
    Recovered: 2,580,138
    Death: 57,555
  • UK 2,488,780
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,488,780
    Active: 2,415,268
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 73,512
  • Turkey 2,208,652
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,208,652
    Active: 87,121
    Recovered: 2,100,650
    Death: 20,881
  • Italy 2,107,166
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,107,166
    Active: 569,896
    Recovered: 1,463,111
    Death: 74,159
  • Germany 1,745,518
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,745,518
    Active: 383,136
    Recovered: 1,328,200
    Death: 34,182
  • Pakistan 482,178
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 482,178
    Active: 34,773
    Recovered: 437,229
    Death: 10,176
  • China 87,071
    China
    Confirmed: 87,071
    Active: 370
    Recovered: 82,067
    Death: 4,634

Washington, 1/1: US President Donald Trump was extended the ban on Immigrant and work visa till March 31, 2021. He said the measures are required for the US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.

The bans were imposed in April and June and were set to expire on December 31. The newly elected US president Joe Biden has criticized the move but has not made any statement regarding the withdrawal of the bans when he takes the office on January 20. Trump issued the bans in the form of presidential proclamations that could be reversed.

The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is scheduled to hear arguments on Jan. 19.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
