Delhi Records the lowest Temperature this season, New Year Begins with Dense Fog

New Delhi, 1/1: The National Capital is freezing with cold as the temperature has dropped to as low as 1.1 degrees celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, this is the lowest recorded temperature in the city this season.

According to the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, Kuldeep Srivastava, very dense fog lowered the visibility to zero meters in Delhi early morning. Foggy weather is again predicted for January 7.

New Delhi had recorded 0.2 degrees way back in 2006. “Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded coldest morning of January in a decade, with a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius. It was 1.9 degrees recorded on January 6 in 2013. The lowest ever it reached was on January 16 in 1935 when it recorded minus 0.6. Temperatures will rise tomorrow (Saturday). Rain is possible between January 3 and 5,” said Mahesh Palawat from private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

The air quality index(AQI) remains a concern as the AQI on Friday was recorded 411, in the severe zone.

