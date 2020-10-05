Trump left hospital room to meet supporters. raises question

US President Donald Trump is infected with Coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. During this time, he decided to leave the hospital for his supporters. Riding in the car, he reached close to the supporters outside the hospital.
Health experts have questioned Trump’s decision. Many experts say that the driver of Trump’s car and others posed a lot of danger to it.
