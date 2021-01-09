-
New Delhi, 8/1: Twitter has permanently deleted Donald Trump’s account due to the “risk of further incitement of violence”. Two days ago Pro-Trump supporters wreaked havoc in the Capitol Hill Building in Washington D.C.
“After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a tweet.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
Twitter was under a lot of pressure to suspend Trump’s Account after the Capitol Hill incident. Twitter temporarily blocked his account on Wednesday. Trump’s Account had more than 88 million followers.