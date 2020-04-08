Twitter CEO donates $1billion to fight against Coronavirus

FeaturedBreaking NewsBusiness
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 136

California, 8/4: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges to donate one billion dollars of his wealth to fight against the pandemic Coronavirus. Dorsey, who for years has kept details of his charitable efforts private, said all donations to and from the fund would now be visible to the public at all times through a public document.

Dorsey took to twitter to announce this noble endeavor.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.