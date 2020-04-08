Twitter CEO donates $1billion to fight against Coronavirus

California, 8/4: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges to donate one billion dollars of his wealth to fight against the pandemic Coronavirus. Dorsey, who for years has kept details of his charitable efforts private, said all donations to and from the fund would now be visible to the public at all times through a public document.
Dorsey took to twitter to announce this noble endeavor.
I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz
— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020