Twitter in crosshairs for showing Leh as not being a part of India.

New Delhi, 12/11: The Indian Government has pulled the popular microblogging site Twitter for showing Leh as a part of China in a very controversial tweet that irked the Indian netizens. Earlier, Twitter had shown Leh as a part of China and had apologized after being questioned by the secretary of Ministry of Information and Technology. However, the social media giant is yet to change the map being shown and Leh is apparently still being shown as a part of China. The Government of India has asked Twitter to answer within “five working days” why it has not yet changed the map and is still showing Leh as a part of China. The concerned officials stated that the microblogging platform needs to explain why legal action shouldn’t be taken against it for “disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing the wrong map.” and that it is a “deliberate attempt by the platform undermine the sovereignty of India Parliament which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory, which Leh is a part of.”