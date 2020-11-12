CM thanks people and BJD Party members post-victory in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar

Bhubaneswar, 12/11: BJD Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik expressed his heart-felt gratitude his party-members and workers as well as the citizens of Balasore Sadar and Tirtol post-victory in the by-election via video-conferencing. Notably, BJD has won both the elections with a huge margin, almost reducing their opponents to the sidelines. The Chief Minister thanked the citizens for coming to vote despite the ongoing pandemic and said that people are happy with the way the Government is working and put their trust in the party to make them retain the seats for another term.