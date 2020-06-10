Twitter launches “Fleets” , tweets thats disappear after 24 hours

In a recent upgrade, twitter has added a new feature to its application. The feature is called “Fleets”. This will be a twitter version of stories. The fleet tweets will disappear after 24 hours. It will be just like Facebook’s stories and Whatsapp’s status. These upgrades are available on android and ios.

Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India said,” We are excited to bring the Fleets to experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product. From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter,”