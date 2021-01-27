Twitter suspends 550 accounts after Republic Day Violence in Delhi

-
World
101,043,732
WorldConfirmed: 101,043,732Active: 25,841,852Recovered: 73,028,106Death: 2,173,774
-
USA
26,037,621
USAConfirmed: 26,037,621Active: 9,830,749Recovered: 15,770,522Death: 436,350
-
India
10,690,279
IndiaConfirmed: 10,690,279Active: 177,223Recovered: 10,359,305Death: 153,751
-
Brazil
8,936,590
BrazilConfirmed: 8,936,590Active: 919,017Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 218,918
-
Russia
3,774,672
RussiaConfirmed: 3,774,672Active: 501,113Recovered: 3,202,483Death: 71,076
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,950,683Recovered: 1,662,484Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,442,350
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,442,350Active: 94,495Recovered: 2,322,511Death: 25,344
-
Germany
2,166,763
GermanyConfirmed: 2,166,763Active: 246,128Recovered: 1,866,000Death: 54,635
-
Pakistan
537,477
PakistanConfirmed: 537,477Active: 33,820Recovered: 492,207Death: 11,450
-
China
89,272
ChinaConfirmed: 89,272Active: 1,862Recovered: 82,774Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 27/1 : In a major turn of events, Twitter has suspended 550 accounts and flagged tweets about the Republic Day violence in New Delhi. According to a spokesperson in Twitter, this decision was taken against the users for spamming and manipulating the platform.
The spokesperson said,” “We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends