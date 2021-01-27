Twitter suspends 550 accounts after Republic Day Violence in Delhi

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/1 : In a major turn of events, Twitter has suspended 550 accounts and flagged tweets about the Republic Day violence in New Delhi. According to a spokesperson in Twitter, this decision was taken against the users for spamming and manipulating the platform.

The spokesperson said,” “We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends

