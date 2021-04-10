ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ନେଲା ଆଉ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କ ମୁଣ୍ଡ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରୀ ଦ୍ରୁତବେଗରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି । ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହାର କମିବାର ନାଁ ଧରୁନାହିଁ । ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୩୭୪ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୨୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଉକ୍ତ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱୟ ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

