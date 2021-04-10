ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ନେଲା ଆଉ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କ ମୁଣ୍ଡ

-
World
135,332,841
WorldConfirmed: 135,332,841Active: 23,510,637Recovered: 108,893,020Death: 2,929,184
-
USA
31,802,772
USAConfirmed: 31,802,772Active: 6,881,166Recovered: 24,346,766Death: 574,840
-
Brazil
13,375,414
BrazilConfirmed: 13,375,414Active: 1,234,595Recovered: 11,791,885Death: 348,934
-
India
13,205,926
IndiaConfirmed: 13,205,926Active: 1,046,600Recovered: 11,990,859Death: 168,467
-
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Turkey
3,745,657
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,745,657Active: 443,525Recovered: 3,268,678Death: 33,454
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Germany
2,974,110
GermanyConfirmed: 2,974,110Active: 233,921Recovered: 2,661,500Death: 78,689
-
Pakistan
715,968
PakistanConfirmed: 715,968Active: 73,078Recovered: 627,561Death: 15,329
-
China
90,400
ChinaConfirmed: 90,400Active: 283Recovered: 85,481Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରୀ ଦ୍ରୁତବେଗରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି । ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହାର କମିବାର ନାଁ ଧରୁନାହିଁ । ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୩୭୪ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୨୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଉକ୍ତ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱୟ ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।