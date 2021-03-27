ବିଜେଡିର ୨ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ହାତାହାତି

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,852,384
    World
    Confirmed: 126,852,384
    Active: 21,799,667
    Recovered: 102,270,529
    Death: 2,782,188
  • USA 30,854,944
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,854,944
    Active: 7,018,510
    Recovered: 23,275,268
    Death: 561,166
  • Brazil 12,407,323
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,407,323
    Active: 1,275,902
    Recovered: 10,824,095
    Death: 307,326
  • India 11,908,910
    India
    Confirmed: 11,908,910
    Active: 452,612
    Recovered: 11,295,023
    Death: 161,275
  • Russia 4,510,744
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,510,744
    Active: 282,842
    Recovered: 4,130,498
    Death: 97,404
  • UK 4,325,315
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,325,315
    Active: 430,366
    Recovered: 3,768,434
    Death: 126,515
  • Italy 3,488,619
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,488,619
    Active: 566,711
    Recovered: 2,814,652
    Death: 107,256
  • Turkey 3,149,094
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,149,094
    Active: 197,285
    Recovered: 2,921,037
    Death: 30,772
  • Germany 2,754,002
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,754,002
    Active: 200,199
    Recovered: 2,477,500
    Death: 76,303
  • Pakistan 649,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 649,824
    Active: 42,384
    Recovered: 593,282
    Death: 14,158
  • China 90,159
    China
    Confirmed: 90,159
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,362
    Death: 4,636

ପୁରୀ,୨୭ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜନୀତି ଜୋର ଧରିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପୁରୀରେ ବିଜେଡିର ୨ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ହାତାହାତି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗାନ୍ଧିଜୀଙ୍କ ଓଡିଶା ଆଗମନକୁ ଶହେ ବର୍ଷ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତି ରାଲି ବେଲେ ଏହି ହାତାହାତି ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.