OERC Increases Power Tariff for the year 2021-22. Know the Details!

Bhubaneswar, 27/3: Electricity prices have risen for domestic consumers. Electricity prices have been announced for 2021-22, it has risen by 30 paise per unit.

Electricity rates for BPL and agricultural irrigation remain unchanged. Domestic and single-phase users will get a 2 percent discount. There is also a 2 percent discount for prepaid electricity users. The increase in the price will take effect on April 4, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has decided.