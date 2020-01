Two Jawans killed in the clash between Army and Militants

Srinagar, 21/1: Two Jawans from our security forces and two militants have died in the encounter between the Army and the Militants near Awantipora.CRPF and Jammu Kashmir police carried out the joint operation near Awantipora.

More forces have been brought in to tackle the situation. This development comes a day after militants hurled a petrol bomb at security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district.