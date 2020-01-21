JNUSU moves to Delhi High Court

New Delhi, 21/1: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union moved to Delhi high court against the New Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) manual (Hostel Manual) seeking direction to restrain the varsity administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations in winter semester 2020.

President Aishe Ghose, Vice President Saket Moon, and other JNUSU students filed the PIL against it.

The plea said,”The present writ petition is being filed by the members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) challenging the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) decision dated 28.10.2019 amending the Hostel Manual, the Minutes of the 283rd Meeting of the Executive Council (EC) dated 13.11.2019 ratifying the IHA decision and the High-level committee dated 25.11.2019 making further amendments to the Hostel Manual. That the aforesaid decisions are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the student community of the Respondent University bringing far-reaching changes to the provisions of the Hostel Manual.”