Two terrorists killed in Jammu & Kashmir

J&K, 10/10: Two militants hiding in Dadura village of the Kangan area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district have been killed by the Indian Security Forces in an encounter. Shortly after the encounter started, they were pelted by security forces. Security forces have seized the bodies of the terrorists and have also recovered the weapons. Ammunition, AK rifles, and other weapons have been recovered from them. Simultaneously, a search operation was carried out in the vicinity and when it was ensured that there were no other terrorists in the area, the operation was stopped in the area. This is the second incident of terrorist encounter in the valley in the last about 10 hours.