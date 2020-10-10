West Bengal : Nephew of BJP MP Arjun Singh arrested in bank fraud case

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 19

West Bengal, 10/10: Sanjeet Singh alias Pappu, nephew of BJP MP Arjun Singh, has been arrested in a bank fraud case in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal (West Bengal). Police gave this information on Saturday. A senior police officer said that Sanjit Singh was arrested late on Friday night after several hours of questioning in connection with fraud in a cooperative bank in Barrackpore. He said that the accused was produced in a local court in the afternoon. BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh has described the arrest as ‘politics of revenge’.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.