West Bengal : Nephew of BJP MP Arjun Singh arrested in bank fraud case

West Bengal, 10/10: Sanjeet Singh alias Pappu, nephew of BJP MP Arjun Singh, has been arrested in a bank fraud case in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal (West Bengal). Police gave this information on Saturday. A senior police officer said that Sanjit Singh was arrested late on Friday night after several hours of questioning in connection with fraud in a cooperative bank in Barrackpore. He said that the accused was produced in a local court in the afternoon. BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh has described the arrest as ‘politics of revenge’.